Pandemic of the unvaccinated based on bad science
The Fisman et al. Psi parameter is concocted and invalid
Apr 27
Denis Rancourt
Pandemic of the unvaccinated based on bad science
February 2024
Thoughts on Stuff #1
AI vs RI, medical myths about Covid, Putin, geopolitics, totalitarian society
Feb 10
Denis Rancourt
Thoughts on Stuff #1
January 2024
My response to Tracy Beth Hoeg’s criticisms of our “17M vaccine deaths” calculation
Tracy believes that her points invalidate our study. They do not.
Jan 25
Denis Rancourt
My response to Tracy Beth Hoeg's criticisms of our "17M vaccine deaths" calculation
December 2023
Let a scientist speak
9-minute presentation I gave at the Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek "Make It Your Business" event in Ottawa on November 29, 2023
Dec 30, 2023
Denis Rancourt
Let a scientist speak
Chapter 34 Denis Rancourt Audio Book Chapter Sample
There Was No Pandemic
Published on Canary In a Covid World
Dec 23, 2023
Social segregation of unvaccinated people is not scientifically justified
Peer-reviewed article from CORRELATION
Dec 15, 2023
Denis Rancourt
Social segregation of unvaccinated people is not scientifically justified
Must watch new 100-second video truth bomb about vaccine deaths
Bright Light News trailer from ICS4
Dec 8, 2023
Denis Rancourt
Must watch new 100-second video truth bomb about vaccine deaths
Fisman et al.’s Psi (Ψ) index is ill-defined and leads to absurd interpretations
The unvaccinated cannot disproportionately infect the vaccinated (that was nonsense)
Dec 2, 2023
Denis Rancourt
Fisman et al.'s Psi (Ψ) index is ill-defined and leads to absurd interpretations
November 2023
Fundamental nature of health
An amazing 18-minute video - essential elements of individual health, profound, rarely spelled out
Nov 29, 2023
Denis Rancourt
Fundamental nature of health
Towards a Rational Legal Philosophy of Individual Rights
My radical legal theory essay from 2016
Nov 12, 2023
Denis Rancourt
Towards a Rational Legal Philosophy of Individual Rights
October 2023
Predicted consequences of segregating and isolating vulnerable people into care facilities
Our paper, Hickey & Rancourt, was published today in a good scientific journal
Oct 31, 2023
Denis Rancourt
Predicted consequences of segregating and isolating vulnerable people into care facilities
My "Coronavirus Hysteria" media response from February 1st, 2020
Back then, I said this to a media outlet
Oct 28, 2023
Denis Rancourt
My "Coronavirus Hysteria" media response from February 1st, 2020
