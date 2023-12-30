Denis’s Substack

Pandemic of the unvaccinated based on bad science
The Fisman et al. Psi parameter is concocted and invalid
  
Denis Rancourt
February 2024

Thoughts on Stuff #1
AI vs RI, medical myths about Covid, Putin, geopolitics, totalitarian society
  
Denis Rancourt
January 2024

My response to Tracy Beth Hoeg’s criticisms of our “17M vaccine deaths” calculation
Tracy believes that her points invalidate our study. They do not.
  
Denis Rancourt
December 2023

Let a scientist speak
9-minute presentation I gave at the Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek "Make It Your Business" event in Ottawa on November 29, 2023
  
Denis Rancourt
Chapter 34 Denis Rancourt Audio Book Chapter Sample
There Was No Pandemic
Published on Canary In a Covid World  
Social segregation of unvaccinated people is not scientifically justified
Peer-reviewed article from CORRELATION
  
Denis Rancourt
Must watch new 100-second video truth bomb about vaccine deaths
Bright Light News trailer from ICS4
  
Denis Rancourt
Fisman et al.’s Psi (Ψ) index is ill-defined and leads to absurd interpretations
The unvaccinated cannot disproportionately infect the vaccinated (that was nonsense)
  
Denis Rancourt
November 2023

Fundamental nature of health
An amazing 18-minute video - essential elements of individual health, profound, rarely spelled out
  
Denis Rancourt
Towards a Rational Legal Philosophy of Individual Rights
My radical legal theory essay from 2016
  
Denis Rancourt
October 2023

Predicted consequences of segregating and isolating vulnerable people into care facilities
Our paper, Hickey & Rancourt, was published today in a good scientific journal
  
Denis Rancourt
My "Coronavirus Hysteria" media response from February 1st, 2020
Back then, I said this to a media outlet
  
Denis Rancourt
