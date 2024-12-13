Abstract (added 2024-12-21): The declared COVID-19 pandemic was not what we are generally told by all sides. The immunology, clinical and virology narratives are largely disconnected from objective reality ascertained from mortality statistics and socioeconomic factors. No excess mortality would have occurred in the absence of the largescale coordinated institutional assault. The same basic mechanism has probably caused all epidemics and pandemics in history and causes the seasonal winter excesses in all-cause mortality: mass environmental or societal assault —> fatal self-infections (destabilized gut-respiratory-skin microbiomes, and parasite invasions) of the weak, sick and elderly.

We need to be political, in the sense of influencing people on all sides

We are not going to fix the world with science, and we are not in charge.

We cannot prevent future elite assaults of this kind. We can only delay and dampen the next round by punishing those responsible, to the best of our abilities.

Responsibility for punishment is mostly individual, because virtually all the institutions are captured. Effectiveness of individual punishment relies in part on a sufficiently accurate perception of reality, which is a continuous challenge.

The need for and benefit from people defending themselves are the intrinsic societal reasons for free speech. (See many related essays here.)

Free speech (with or without permission) exists so that we can punish with words, images, disclosures, logic… and , yes, ridicule and humiliation; and so we can catalyze individual resistance and organizations of opposition. Free speech is not solely so that one can express impactless creativity and have human connection. It is a vital balancing structural mechanism in our social dominance hierarchies. (See many related essays here.)

Establishment collaborators, enablers and planners must be exposed and destabilized. The false self-image they adopt and project should be challenged. This is often the only way we can influence those agents away from their compliant and harmful behaviours.

People know this instinctively, which is why we vote to punish, rather than to reward.

What the declared pandemic was

In my recent paper and references therein, I laid it out this way:

The spatiotemporal all-cause mortality (weekly time resolution, >100 jurisdictions) during the Covid period (the period of the declared pandemic, 2020-2023) disproves that the excess deaths could have been caused by the spreading contagion of any novel virus or its postulated variants (Rancourt et al., 2024). There was an estimated 31 million excess deaths worldwide during the Covid period, prior to 2023 (Rancourt et al., 2024). This Covid-period pandemic of mortality was caused by the coordinated and largescale mandates, measures, so-called responses, and medical assaults including testing, diagnostic bias, isolation, denial of treatment (especially antibiotics for pneumonia), mechanical ventilation, sedation, experimental and improper treatments, and vaccination. These factors produced a pandemic of effectively transmissionless self-infection bacterial pneumonias induced by the resulting biological stress (in the sense of medical researcher Hans Selye, which includes psychological stress), especially targeting the sick and elderly. All age groups were significantly affected, relative to each age group’s baseline mortality rate, especially young men in many jurisdictions. Proximal causes of death included direct vaccine-harm deaths, heart failures, opioid overdoses, etc.

I followed up with this substack article: “Did the C19 vaccine kill 17 million? Yes, but how? Not what you think!”

Essentially the same basic mechanism (mass environmental or societal assault —> fatal self-infections of the sick and elderly) has probably caused all epidemics and pandemics in history, and the seasonal winter excesses in all-cause mortality, as argued and referenced here.

There are two main differences between historic pandemics and the declared Covid pandemic:

In historic pandemics the fatal self-infections could involve the respiratory microbiome, the digestive microbiome, the skin microbiome, and parasites; whereas primarily the respiratory tract microbiome was involved in the majority of Covid-period excess deaths, because of better-than-historic hygienic and nutritional conditions.

In historic pandemics the cause of the widespread exceptional biological stress could be environmental catastrophes (e.g. large volcanic explosions), socio-economic (sudden denial of food resources to underclasses), large scale war (and related opioid addictions, e.g. 1918), and so on; whereas the declared Covid panademic was an entirely planned and executed military-style assault against populations, completely and artificially caused by institutions and governments.

The Covid assault showed what an intense period of widespread induced biological (including psychological) stress can do.

What the declared pandemic was not

This means that the following hangouts of rationalization are irrelevant to the real phenomenon of the societal assault that was the declared Covid pandemic:

Viral spread did not occur and is therefore irrelevant

Biolab leaks and patents are irrelevant

Engineered versus natural presumed pathogen is irrelevant

SARS-CoV-2 is irrelevant

Testing, tests and case numbers are irrelevant

Variants are irrelevant

“COVID-19 deaths” are meaningless

“Long Covid” is actually from the exposure to intense biological stress (as per above)

Loss of smell and taste are common in respiratory tract microbiome infections (see references here)

Precise theoretical mechanisms of spike protein harm are largely irrelevant (in the big picture)

Details of toxic ingredients in the injection products are largely irrelevant (in the big picture)

In the big picture, the elite structures viciously attacked us and our sick and elderly and children. In the big picture, this was an unprecedented mass assault against our populations perpetrated by evil design at the highest levels, enabled by the indoctrinated and spineless professional classes (politicians, clinicians, scientists, judges, media, executives…).

Molecular science theorizing disables the impetus for demanding accountability

The brain fills with nonsense and pleasures itself thereby masking reality and avoiding responsibility.

I coined and defined the term “service intellectual” in 2006, here: “Gradual Change is not Progress” (archived). The concept is not unrelated to Malcolm X’s “House Negro” (2-minute video!).

Let us not let the willing army of service intellectuals direct our attention to molecular theories about the dangers, etc. It is not time to “learn” and superficially converse about immunity, DNA, cell factories, etc.

This diverts our minds away from the mass crime, away from the injustice, and away from sustained demands and efforts for accountability.

We are not managers or government lobbyists with access.

You buy into the mental gymnastics, and it soothes and owns you in the end.

Do not let yourself become educated away from common sense, self-respect, responsibility and dignity.

In effect, the willing service intellectuals are “cooling the mark out”. Don’t let them.

In 1952, Erving Goffman explained the sociology of “cooling the mark out” this way:

In cases of criminal fraud, victims find they must suddenly adapt themselves to the loss of sources of security and status which they had taken for granted. A consideration of this adaptation to loss can lead us to an understanding of some relations in our society between involvements and the selves that are involved. In the argot of the criminal world, the term "mark" refers to any individual who is a victim or prospective victim of certain forms of planned illegal exploitation. The mark is the sucker‑the person who is taken in. An instance of the operation of any particular racket, taken through the full cycle of its steps or phases, is sometimes called a play. The persons who operate the racket and "take" the mark are occasionally called operators. … Sometimes, however, a mark is not quite prepared to accept his loss as a gain in experience and to say and do nothing about his venture. He may feel moved to [p. 452] complain to the police or to chase after the operators. In the terminology of the trade, the mark may squawk, beef, or come through. From the operators' point of view, this kind of behavior is bad for business. It gives the members of the mob a bad reputation with such police as have not. yet been fixed and with marks who have not yet been taken. In order to avoid this adverse publicity, an additional phase is sometimes added at the end of the play. It is called cooling the mark out After the blowoff has occurred, one of the operators stays with the mark and makes an effort to keep the anger of the mark within manageable and sensible proportions. The operator stays behind his team‑mates in the capacity of what might be called a cooler and exercises upon the mark the art of consolation. An attempt is made to define the situation for the mark in a way that makes it easy for him to accept the inevitable and quietly go home. The mark is given instruction in the philosophy of taking a loss. …

The extensive work of my co-authors and I proves that there was no pandemic from a spreading respiratory virus: CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest.

Like any war, everything was imposed using lies.

All of us were the mark. We were the victims of a mega-scam, a largescale assault, and we suffered aggressive mandates, military-style measures and all the destructive long-term consequences.

Many varied agents have been deployed (or have spontaneously taken on the role) to “cool the mark out”. Do not let them. Be persistently angry (about their crime) and be persistently political, in the sense of trying to effectively influence people on all sides.

Be impervious to the flow of numbing theory. Think and re-think from the ground up, and do not accept baked goods.