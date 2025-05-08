Denis’s Substack

Denis’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
May 8

"...the boss makes and keeps you sick such that you are less able to resist his/her excesses. He rewards and promotes you, and that makes you less sick, to the extent that you are able to serve him/her." Sounds exactly like working for the bank. An almost wholly toxic environment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Duchess's avatar
Duchess
May 8

I think you are on to something..like jordan Peterson lobsters. Makes sense to me. Including when you look at us all in nation states or world govt..those on top want to keep being on top, so it's a good strategy to poison the underlings and prevent any challenge to your dominance..like spraying the skies, vaccination, chemo, etc.

Take good care of yourself Professor. Thinking like yours is a threat to the hierarchy...but we useless eaters are very grateful for all your work. Hard going into that dark night without knowing what iscreally real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Denis Rancourt
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Denis Rancourt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture