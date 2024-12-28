My 27 December 2024 interview with The Last American Vagabond (TLAV)
1h45m of a lot about covid madness
Main TLAV site: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/denis-rancourt-interview-12-27-24/
YouTube:
The research is here: CORRELATION
Very good, Denis - & not one mention of the mythical & irrelevant ‘spike protein’ when talking about vaccine injuries - so refreshing. I agree with your analysis and it is good that you highlighted the little mentioned fact that everyone will have suffered long lasting effects from the trauma inflicted by this military grade assault on people’s lives. For a period I became depressed myself and I now realised this was almost certainly the reason for it, a kind of PTSD reaction. I wish this was addressed more by critical commentators about the event. It would help to create better understanding about the magnitude of this crime against humanity.