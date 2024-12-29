Playback speed
×
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Far-reaching interview removed from YouTube, here it is

What was covid, really, from 5 years of scientific work
Denis Rancourt
and
The Last American Vagabond
Dec 29, 2024
Transcript

This wonderful and important 1h45m interview was removed from YouTube, but here it is, directly in substack.

YouTube, like Facebook, has been notorious and continues covering up the covid crime.

In this interview, we cover a lot of ground. Many listeners have been very appreciative of several varied aspects of the content. I don’t want to try an give bullet points of highlights. It’s up to you.

This is my current view of covid, squeezed into one interview. More publications are coming soon.

We first posted links to this video here:

Denis Rancourt
·
Dec 28
I again invite comments.

Please stay on topic.

The research being discussed is here: CORRELATION

Enjoy!

