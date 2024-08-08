Playback speed
35

My presentation to the expert scientists at Doctors For COVID Ethics

Direct, no frills, hard data, latest science
Denis Rancourt
and
CORRELATION
Aug 08, 2024
35
Transcript

Here is my August 1, 2024 presentation to the good scientists at Doctors For COVID Ethics about our latest published report with co-authors Dr. Joseph Hickey and Prof. Christian Linard.

Impossible to cover the entire 521-page report so this is a pithy selection.

Don’t miss the hard-hitting conclusions at the very end of the video.

Source: https://rumble.com/v59xe8s-spatiotemporal-variation-of-excess-all-cause-mortality-in-125-countries-dur.html

Venue: https://doctors4covidethics.org/

This is our report in question:

Breaking: Our largest study of its kind "Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world during the Covid period regarding socio economic factors and medical interventions"

Denis Rancourt, CORRELATION, and No One
·
Jul 20
Breaking: Our largest study of its kind "Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world during the Covid period regarding socio economic factors and medical interventions"

By Denis Rancourt, PhD, Joseph Hickey, PhD, and Prof. Christian Linard, PhD

Read full story

We have several more large fundamental reports in production.

Please consider upgrading to paid subscriber and/or support CORRELATION directly.

