By Denis Rancourt, PhD, Joseph Hickey, PhD, and Prof. Christian Linard, PhD

I (DR) have been so busy that I have not substacked much. This is why…

On 19 July 2024 we published our research group's latest (of many) and massive report about excess mortality in the world during the Covid period. It is 521 pages, 40K words, >600 panels of figures, top analysis, deep insights, overall understanding...

HERE IT IS: https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries/

It has a 4-page Summary, a 2-paragraph Conclusion, and a detailed Table of Contents. Please take a look at the original post and support our independent research if you can, one way or another.

We thanks CHD and PhD-scientist journalist Brenda Baletti for providing expert media coverage. Their first item is here at The Defender: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/excess-death-covid-public-health-measures/

