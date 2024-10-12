Questioning the Global Pandemic-Response Structure
Censorship and deplatforming are characteristics of a totalitarian state
(I have been permanently deplatformed from several main professional and scientific venues, and my work has been extensively deleted from YouTube, Facebook, and scientific journals and media — for being objective about Covid-period measures and vaccines — not to mention regular “fact checking” and personal attacks.)
IN MY OPINION:
COVID, Swine Flu, Avian Flu, SARS...
Objective harm analysis proves that the "pandemic" global-response structure should be dismantled.
The said structure is a political instrument for globalism, colonialism, and publicly-funded Pharma mega profits, disconnected from reality for viral respiratory diseases.
The pandemic responses have been unjustified and harmful disasters.
Furthermore, looking at all-cause mortality by time (by day, week or month), across all nations with seasonal winter-burden deaths, since WWII, the declared "pandemics" are not statistically different from the "non-pandemics", which is a hard scientific fact.
I conclude that "pandemic" is a fictitious phenomenon, a word used to instill fear and to manipulate for power and profit.
Denis Rancourt 9 July 2021
Related suggested reading: 'Virus Mania' book by Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Kohnlein
Sorry for not posting much these days… working on our next large reports… at Correlation
It's good to have you back, Dr. Rancourt. I'm encountering the same fate as you with my attempts to study this new totalitarian despotism (https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy). Just yesterday, the Commission des droits du Québec rejected my case against Laval University for censoring me and sabotaging my academic accomplishments despite having a trove of documents proving it.
If there ever was a true global pandemic, we would all be dead by now. There is no way the clown show also know as big pharma could ever create any life saving vaccines or mRNA poisons.