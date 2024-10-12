Read my 9 July 2021 post that Blogger deleted yesterday

Below is the full text of my short now-deleted post, and related images

Censorship and deplatforming are characteristics of a totalitarian state

(I have been permanently deplatformed from several main professional and scientific venues, and my work has been extensively deleted from YouTube, Facebook, and scientific journals and media — for being objective about Covid-period measures and vaccines — not to mention regular “fact checking” and personal attacks.)

Title: Questioning the Global Pandemic-Response Structure

IN MY OPINION: COVID, Swine Flu, Avian Flu, SARS... Objective harm analysis proves that the "pandemic" global-response structure should be dismantled. The said structure is a political instrument for globalism, colonialism, and publicly-funded Pharma mega profits, disconnected from reality for viral respiratory diseases. The pandemic responses have been unjustified and harmful disasters. Furthermore, looking at all-cause mortality by time (by day, week or month), across all nations with seasonal winter-burden deaths, since WWII, the declared "pandemics" are not statistically different from the "non-pandemics", which is a hard scientific fact. I conclude that "pandemic" is a fictitious phenomenon, a word used to instill fear and to manipulate for power and profit. Denis Rancourt 9 July 2021 Related suggested reading: 'Virus Mania' book by Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Kohnlein

Sorry for not posting much these days… working on our next large reports… at Correlation

