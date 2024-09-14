I will give our research group’s recent, latest and new results about Covid-period all-cause mortality, by live conference and streamed on 28 October 2024, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. There will be many new graphs, in a fully integrated presentation for an in-house audience of 500+ and streamed. Enjoy the detailed summary below and links.

ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY DURING THE COVID PERIOD WORLD-WIDE AND IN CANADA AND ALBERTA

Professor Denis G. Rancourt, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D. Interdisciplinary scientist

Former tenured Full Professor of Physics, University of Ottawa, Canada

Researcher, CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest

The most robust population health measure in epidemiology is all-cause mortality, because death is definitive. Death statistics (number, age, sex, location, status at death), unlike attributions of cause of death, are not susceptible to bias or counting error. Excess all-cause mortality is unambiguously associated with surges in fatal societal stress, from events such as wars, severe economic depressions, degradations of living conditions, epidemics, earthquakes, toxic spills, intense summer heat-waves, and winter hardships.

Since early 2020, Dr. Denis Rancourt and his collaborators have studied all-cause mortality by time (day, week, month, year) in hundreds of local and national jurisdictions. They have published some 30 scientific reports related to the Covid period (https://correlation-canada.org/research/) (https://ocla.ca/covid/). Dr. Rancourt was the first (2 June 2020: “All‑cause mortality during COVID-19: No plague and a likely signature of mass homicide by government response”) to prove that the so-called March-May 2020 “1st wave” of presumed COVID-19 deaths could not be due to a spreading viral respiratory disease but instead coincided with the 11 March 2020 political announcement of a pandemic, aggressive government measures, and deadly hospital treatment protocols.

Dr. Rancourt and collaborators went on to establish many results worldwide:

proven absence of spread (not a viral pandemic ― no evidence for a virulent new spreading pathogen)

highly heterogeneous excess mortality rates across jurisdictions

strong associations of excess mortality to lockdowns and political measures, in otherwise identical neighboring states

strong correlations of excess mortality to age, poverty and disability

striking impact on young adults, especially males, associated with economic hardship, including in Alberta, Canada

worldwide temporal associations between rapid vaccine booster rollouts and peaks in excess all‑cause mortality, exponential with age

global excess mortality in the Covid period (2020-2022): 31 million

global excess mortality associated with the vaccine rollouts: 17 million (to date)

persistent excess all-cause mortality into 2023 in many highly-vaccinated Western countries, including Canada

rigorous debunking of false scientific claims that the vaccines and measures “saved millions of lives” (or any lives), in Canada and in the world

rigorous dismantling of the Fisman et al.’s claims that the unvaccinated disproportionately harm the vaccinated

theoretical epidemiological proof that isolation and segregation are the most harmful policies for seniors during pandemic circumstances

Whereas respiratory conditions are associated with the excess deaths (are present at death), Rancourt and collaborators conclude that the said respiratory conditions were not induced by a pandemic-causing virus, and were generally bacterial and fungal while not being treated as such (antibiotics and established treatment protocols were universally denied).

Rancourt and collaborators distinguish proximal or apparent causes of death and actual or “primary” causes of death. They argue that the primary causes of all excess all-cause mortality during the Covid period were:

Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes

Medical interventions other than vaccines, such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics)

COVID-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations

Now if that is mortality… imagine the magnitude of associated disability, trauma, chronic ailments, and pain…

