Both USA arms sales to “allies” and USA mRNA vaccine sales are classic protection rackets.

Wikipedia explains protection racket this way:

A protection racket is a type of racket and a scheme of organized crime perpetrated by a potentially hazardous organized crime group that generally guarantees protection outside the sanction of the law to another entity or individual from violence, robbery, ransacking, arson, vandalism, and other such threats, in exchange for payments at regular intervals. Each payment is called "protection money" or a "protection fee". An organized crime group determines an affordable or reasonable fee by negotiating with each of its payers, to ensure that each payer can pay the fee on a regular basis and on time. Protections rackets can vary in terms of their levels of sophistication or organization; it is not uncommon for their operations to emulate the structures or methods used by tax authorities within legitimate governments to collect taxes from taxpayers.

Sound about right?

Both technologies (military and mRNA lipid nanoparticles) are ineffective against the presupposed threats. No missile shield can protect against supersonic missiles and saturation attacks by drones, and the vaccines certainly don’t stop anything, if there was any pathogen that could be stopped.

The mRNA vaccines are super cheap to make, and the Deep State owns the patents. They are sold at the highest price that any country is able to pay, in US dollars of course, and the Deep State has insinuated that it makes bioweapons from which the only protection is their vaccines. Classic.

The mRNA vaccines are now propagandized as permanently needed for population health, just as armament protection from “totalitarian states” is propagandized to be permanently needed. The Covid-vaccine sales were approximately $20-50 bn/year in 2021-2023 (approx. $10 per dose, >10 bn doses), which is comparable to USA arms sales ($56 bn/year average 2021-2023).

USA geopolitical dominance doctrine is designed and driven by the Pentagon, as were the Covid response and vaccine rollouts, which is now amply proven:

Bergman (2024): Frank Bergman /// Dutch Government Official Admits Covid Pandemic Was ‘Military Operation’: ‘Ministry of Health Obeys NATO’ /// Slay News, 9 November 2024 /// https://slaynews.com/news/dutch-government-official-admits-covid-pandemic-military-operation-ministry-health-obeys-nato/

Homburg (2024): Stefan Homburg /// Whistleblow Uncovers Covid Scam /// video, YouTube Stefan Homburg channel, https://www.youtube.com/@StHomburg, 5 November 2024, Berlin ///

/// Description: A whistleblower obtained 10GB from Robert-Koch-Institute, the German CDC. The RKI-Leak - The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the authenticity of the leak. Download : https://rki-transparenzbericht.de/ Search tool: https://www.rkileak.com/

Kennedy (2021): Robert F. Kennedy Jr. /// Chapter 12 (Germ Games): War Games: Genesis of the Biosecurity State /// pages 378-445 (incl. 297 endnotes) in: The Real Anthony Fauci - Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (RF Kennedy Jr., 2021, Skyhorse Publishing, Children’s Health Defence, ISBN: 978-1-5107-6680-8, pp. 449)

Von (2022): Theo Von /// Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Informs Us About A Simulated Pandemic Response Event /// video, YouTube Theo Von Clips channel, https://www.youtube.com/@TheoVonClips, 9 May 2022, #TheoVonClips ///

/// Description: Excerpt from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | TPW 370

Oh, but China “this and that” you say (responsible or directed by the same hidden hand)… Well, no, geopolitics is real, and consider this video interview with Ex-Russian Intel Officer Vladimir Kvachkov: https://x.com/denisrancourt/status/1858238602297188626

In Kvachkov's words:

"In China, they introduced strict measures. But, then comrade Xi went to Wuhan and put the pro-American party faction who took that road in their place. In China, not everything is smooth there. They have, let’s call them that – a pro-Chinese (patriotic) faction, that’s somewhat close to us, which is associated with Xi Jinping. And there are obviously pro-American ex-Komsomol members that are money-oriented ... And they, of course, tried to use the coronavirus in Wuhan to gain certain economic and political benefits. Comrade Xi put them all in their place and, consequently, in was over with the virus in China."

The even bigger picture is that the global fossil fuel market is worth some $8 trillion (in 2024) and is mostly still in-effect traded in US dollars. It is projected to grow significantly and steadily. The “climate change” scam is just a coordinated attempt to setup another protection racket. It will not prevent the USA-dominance wars over resources and trade routes, to crush those seeking sovereign development.

See my large 2019 report about that larger picture:

Rancourt DG. “Geo-Economics and Geo-Politics Drive Successive Eras of Predatory Globalization and Social Engineering — Historical emergence of climate change, gender equity, and anti-racism as State doctrines”. Ontario Civil Liberties Association, 2 April 2019 (78 pages), OCLA Report 2019-1 | April 2019, https://denisrancourt.ca/entries.php?id=23

In conclusion, beware the USA Deep State protection rackets. Do not comply with the medical, climate, etc. dystopian demands. Be political.

