Why the Establishment Wants to Destroy Farmers & the Working Class: Scientist Denis Rancourt

This broad-ranging interview will blow your mind.
“What happens when a theoretical physicist turns his attention to human all-cause mortality, societal power structures, and the true cost of biological stress?
In this deep-dive interview, host Jona Walk sits down with Denis Rancourt: former physics professor at the University of Ottawa and interdisciplinary researcher. Together, they explore a wide range of thought-provoking topics, starting with Rancourt's critical analysis of the COVID-19 era through the objective lens of all-cause mortality data.
But the conversation goes much deeper. Rancourt explains how human societies function as dominance hierarchies, how biological stress and access to resources are tied to our evolutionary survival, and the mathematical models that predict the rise and fall of stable societies. Whether you're interested in the hidden dynamics of geopolitics, the crisis of indoctrination in modern academia, or simply how to navigate times of great social upheaval, this interview challenges conventional thinking at every turn.
Tune in to discover why strategic resistance, pushback, and "finding your inner rebel" might just be the most important things you can do for the future of society.”
0:00 - Introduction to Denis Rancourt
4:59 - Why a Physicist Studies All-Cause Mortality
7:13 - Analyzing COVID Era Mortality Data
11:20 - Biological Stress as a Leading Cause of Death
16:32 - Dominance Hierarchies in Social Animals
20:00 - The Evolutionary Link Between Stress and Social Status
24:28 - Access to Resources and the Food Quality Gradient
28:24 - Government Food Policies and Nutritional Reality
33:53 - The Role of Pushback in Stabilizing Society
35:36 - Joseph Hickey's Theoretical Model of Society
38:19 - The Authoritarian and Violence Parameters
42:03 - Corruption, Competing Elites, and Statecraft
44:31 - Ideologies as Tools for Control
48:10 - Historical Cycles of Societal Degradation and Resets
52:36 - Navigating Turmoil: Strategic Resistance
57:46 - The Biological and Social Urge to Fight Back
1:00:11 - The Crisis of Indoctrination in Academia
1:02:15 - Challenging Pedagogical Norms
1:07:40 - Advice for Academics: Strategic Rebellion
1:09:47 - Geopolitics, Global Crises, and Finding Your Inner Rebel
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Source of the video (with live timestamps):