Why the Establishment Wants to Destroy Farmers & the Working Class: Scientist Denis Rancourt

This broad-ranging interview will blow your mind.

“What happens when a theoretical physicist turns his attention to human all-cause mortality, societal power structures, and the true cost of biological stress?



In this deep-dive interview, host Jona Walk sits down with Denis Rancourt: former physics professor at the University of Ottawa and interdisciplinary researcher. Together, they explore a wide range of thought-provoking topics, starting with Rancourt's critical analysis of the COVID-19 era through the objective lens of all-cause mortality data.



But the conversation goes much deeper. Rancourt explains how human societies function as dominance hierarchies, how biological stress and access to resources are tied to our evolutionary survival, and the mathematical models that predict the rise and fall of stable societies. Whether you're interested in the hidden dynamics of geopolitics, the crisis of indoctrination in modern academia, or simply how to navigate times of great social upheaval, this interview challenges conventional thinking at every turn.



Tune in to discover why strategic resistance, pushback, and "finding your inner rebel" might just be the most important things you can do for the future of society.”

0:00 - Introduction to Denis Rancourt

4:59 - Why a Physicist Studies All-Cause Mortality

7:13 - Analyzing COVID Era Mortality Data

11:20 - Biological Stress as a Leading Cause of Death

16:32 - Dominance Hierarchies in Social Animals

20:00 - The Evolutionary Link Between Stress and Social Status

24:28 - Access to Resources and the Food Quality Gradient

28:24 - Government Food Policies and Nutritional Reality

33:53 - The Role of Pushback in Stabilizing Society

35:36 - Joseph Hickey's Theoretical Model of Society

38:19 - The Authoritarian and Violence Parameters

42:03 - Corruption, Competing Elites, and Statecraft

44:31 - Ideologies as Tools for Control

48:10 - Historical Cycles of Societal Degradation and Resets

52:36 - Navigating Turmoil: Strategic Resistance

57:46 - The Biological and Social Urge to Fight Back

1:00:11 - The Crisis of Indoctrination in Academia

1:02:15 - Challenging Pedagogical Norms

1:07:40 - Advice for Academics: Strategic Rebellion

1:09:47 - Geopolitics, Global Crises, and Finding Your Inner Rebel

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