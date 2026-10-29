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Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag's avatar
Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
3h

... now a look deeper ...

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EXCLUSIVE: Emails Reveal CDC Safety Signal Analyses Were Dangerously Incomplete Due To A Backlog Of 70,000 COVID-19 VAERS Reports

https://icandecide.org/press-release/cdc-emails-vaers-backlog-70000-covid-vaccine-safety-signals-incomplete/

September 15, 2026

„Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, ICAN has obtained CDC emails from February 2021 showing that a CDC contractor was completely overwhelmed by Covid-19 vaccine injury reports, leading to a backlog of over 70,000 reports.“

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And to it:

How the CDC Lied about Shot Injury

https://brownstone.org/articles/how-the-cdc-lied-about-shot-injury/

By Jeffrey TuckerJeffrey A. Tucker October 28, 2026 Government, Pharma, Vaccines

„The month was January 2021, only a few weeks into the mass rollout of the injection called a vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had outsourced its collection of data from the VAERS system – designed to monitor vaccine safety – to General Dynamics Information Technology. GDIT wrote the CDC a memo dated January 15.

“The number of incoming COVID-19 reports has significantly exceeded the estimated maximum of 1,000 reports per day,” the memo to the CDC said. “As a result, GDIT is unable to meet processing and other timeframes (data processing, telephone inquiries, clinical inquiries, etc.). GDIT has reache [sic.] out to the Pogram [sic.] office and OAS for guidance and support.” …“

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The real data are still hidden.

No "Wonder" but a crime.

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1 reply by Denis Rancourt
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

The last 6 years …. Utter disgust … take all MRNA products off the market.

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