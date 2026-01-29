Understanding Covid-era mortality in the broadest and most grounded terms (video interviews)
From inferred toxicity to institutional drivers to geopolitics
Two recent 1+ hour interviews with Jeremie Mercier, one in English and one in French, recorded live on 26 January 2026.
En francais ci bas !
ENGLISH:
FRANCAIS:
Almost all my interviews since 2020 and before are in the Video section of my web site:
https://denisrancourt.ca/page.php?id=12&name=videos
All content on all sites is free.
The main scientific reports about the Covid campaign are at CORRELATION here:
https://correlation-canada.org/research/
Becoming a paid subscriber significantly help our tireless work at CORRELATION. Consider that if you can.
Virtually all the excess mortality pre-injections is due to hospital and nursing home slaughter. An increase in at-home deaths also surged in certain areas that are attributable to the fear campaigns and lockdown orders.
A more accurate description of "covid era mortality" would be "Incentivized hospital and nursing home murders."
There is no such thing as “Covid-19™” except as a criminal conspiracy. “Covid-19™” was and is a crime scene not a “health emergency”. The government, Big Pharma, and the central banks who dictate policy invented the excuse of “The Virus™” to hide the fact that they launched an (ongoing) operation to assault us on all fronts.
"Covid-19™" is the quintessential example of how the private financial cartels utilize the medical cartel to orchestrate such a criminal conspiracy. Trillions were funneled into the collapsing financial systems through this manufactured “health crisis.” The global racketeering operation, in this instance, was run through the medical mafia.
Iatrogenocide.