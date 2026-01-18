Denis’s Substack

Dr Mike Yeadon
Jan 18Edited

I find this interesting. I’m reluctant to ascribe real conflict between senior, likely invisible, state holders, to the machinations we are permitted to see. It might be real. I’m not saying it’s not. But at the even bigger picture level, I struggle to accept that we’re in a truly multipolar world. Those I call the perpetrators controlled the macro opening up and expansion of China from the 1970s. Most of productive Western industry has been transferred there, way beyond any argument for cost efficiency, leading directly to Western impoverishment, which is obviously planned.

The principal evidence for that is the state of the worldwide financial system.

The level of indebtedness, in every country, is so extreme that fiat currency systems are imminently to collapse. No currency is backed by anything beyond blind trust. Such trust is no longer warranted anywhere. The derivatives complex has a numerical value orders of magnitude greater than the real economy. None of this can be viewed as inadvertent.

Read “When money dies”, by Adam Fergusson. Once confidence in the currency is lost, people desperately seek to exchange it for anything, whether they need it or not. Within weeks, perhaps even days, tbat which once served as money is no longer accepted for that purpose and become scrap paper / scrap digital entries.

All the conditions for a hyperinflationary collapse are in place and it’s only a question of when the system apparently spontaneously fails (more likely for me is a deliberately triggered collapse). There is no hiding place from the catastrophic events that will immediately follow. This cannot be accidental and is today the brink is continuously being driven towards by every government and central bank. A contagious failure of all fiat currency systems seems unavoidable and by design. I’m surprised at the order of events. I surmised some years ago that the perpetrators would have installed digital ID rather substantially before triggering fiat collapse and a phenomenon described by David Rogers Webb as “The Great Taking”, in which all the collateral in the world would be seized by the senior, preferred creditors. The “rescue” would of course be CBDC. If fiat collapse occurs without the ghastly “rescue” being immediately implementable, I have no idea whether prolonged chaos of unimaginable proportions can be avoided.

Multipolar or unipolar in disguise, we face very troubling times.

Paul
Jan 18Edited

Czechia had an election in the fall, which produced a coalition of parties that are more or less aligned with the better-known policies of Orban in Hungary and Fico in Slovakia. They quite harshly oppose the EU's Green Deal, militarization, and the other usual suspect. Perhaps it's a harbinger of the fact that people have had enough and common sense will now prevail, but we shall see how the situation develops.

Worth noting, however, is that on his first day in office, the new Environment Minister issued the statement "The climate crisis has ended today".

My guess, well hope, is that the propaganda has become so phantasmagorically unreal that people will come to their senses and massively reject all these patent idiocies. I think that Trump's election and policies - notwithstanding whether or not they make sense and what the sense might be - has empowered people who previously kept quiet to speak up, and the tide is now turning.

