Here is my interview of September 24, 2026 with Del Bigtree at TheHIGHWIRE. We covered excess mortality in birthing women, infants, toddlers... and excess cancer deaths... and the question of viruses, and onto geopolitics as the interpretive framework. From grounded to radical and broad. Enjoy.

And see four highlight clips embedded below, but do not miss watching the full video.

FULL VIDEO:

Source: TheHIGHWIRE (starts at 46:10).

CLIP1: Excess mortality hotspots, no spread. — Source.

CLIP2: Pregnancy and infant deaths. — Source.

CLIP3: No virus? — Source.

CLIP4: Covid geopolitics. — Source.

The interview followed my September 8, 2026 testimony at the Allison Inquiry, Ottawa, Canada. The slides (and video link) of my testimony are here:

Rancourt, D. G. (2026, September 8). Denis G Rancourt expert-witness presentation slides to the Allison Inquiry (8 September 2026) - Pregnancy, infant, toddler and accelerated cancer excess mortalities. Zenodo. Allison Inquiry, Ottawa, Canada. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.22676709

Thank you for viewing.

Such interviews show impact of our detailed scientific work curated at correlation-canada.org. My science background and CV are provided here: https://denisrancourt.ca/page.php?id=3.

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