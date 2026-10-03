Here is my interview of September 24, 2026 with Del Bigtree at TheHIGHWIRE. We covered excess mortality in birthing women, infants, toddlers... and excess cancer deaths... and the question of viruses, and onto geopolitics as the interpretive framework. From grounded to radical and broad. Enjoy.
And see four highlight clips embedded below, but do not miss watching the full video.
FULL VIDEO:
Source: TheHIGHWIRE (starts at 46:10).
CLIP1: Excess mortality hotspots, no spread. — Source.
CLIP2: Pregnancy and infant deaths. — Source.
CLIP3: No virus? — Source.
CLIP4: Covid geopolitics. — Source.
The interview followed my September 8, 2026 testimony at the Allison Inquiry, Ottawa, Canada. The slides (and video link) of my testimony are here:
Rancourt, D. G. (2026, September 8). Denis G Rancourt expert-witness presentation slides to the Allison Inquiry (8 September 2026) - Pregnancy, infant, toddler and accelerated cancer excess mortalities. Zenodo. Allison Inquiry, Ottawa, Canada. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.22676709
Thank you for viewing.
Such interviews show impact of our detailed scientific work curated at correlation-canada.org. My science background and CV are provided here: https://denisrancourt.ca/page.php?id=3.
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Dr. Rancourt with all due respect, sir you can't honestly believe the reason this materialistic morally bankrupt institution known as the military and big Pharma is imposing vaccines on the population so they could get people used to the idea that if a true pandemic occurs, they can initiate a vaccine and people will accept it. You cannot truly believe that. The people that are doing, this are emotionally and morally bankrupt, and it is their intention to thin the herd, I can remember the words of Henry Kissinger "useless eaters." Georgia Guidestone's ring a bell ? A declaration on a granite let's call it what it was tombstone declaring that the population of the world should never exceed 500 million subsequently the site was destroyed about two years ago now. No sir, you are a brilliant man and either you're saying this tongue-in-cheek or you're afraid to tell the real truth doesn't matter because I am going to tell the truth as I see it. These people are Malthusian eugenicists . Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Anthony Borla, and by the way, this is the second escapade for Anthony Fauci. He gets a primetime Emmy for two episodes of killing people during the faux AIDS epidemic and COVID-19. In my view, he is tantamount to the Adolf Eichmann of the Covid lie. The semifinal solution. These people are murderers who worshiped at the altar of Margaret Sanger and we know what she was good for at the end of the day same thing same project" too many people" let's scotch the herd. Let's thin it out.
Respectfully,
Allen J Duplantis, MD
Interventional Cardiologist
Defrocked and removed because he wouldn't take the Covid vaccine
PS: Russian roulette anyone?
It's very simple as Denis Rancourt did his best to explain to RFK Jr in their Jan. 2023 conversation, there is no statistical evidence that there was a spread of a pathogen which resulted in excess mortality at certain times and in certain places.
What folks like Del Bigtree and RFK Jr do not seem to be able to do is to look further into the studies that claim to have isolated a "virus" using their unscientific method of assuming the presence of said virus in the snot and phlegm they are adding to their cell cultures that they insist causes the vero cells to die. If one takes the time to examine each step of the methodology section of the studies presented, the fallacies of not only the method but of the assumptions which lead to the false conclusions are prima facie proof that there was no virus either to begin with or to discover.
I have spent 5 years trying to explain this to a whole lot of otherwise smart people who still cannot kick the virus paradigm out of their belief system. It's like a long held baby blanky which is stained and tattered but cannot be thrown away.