Producer: Wide Awake Media

Again I recap my ideas about covid, medicine, corruption, geopolitics and the state of the world. Each time I do this it adds and completes. Worth another sit-down.

Show notes: Denis Rancourt: There Was No Pandemic | Wide Awake Media Podcast #18



The eighteenth episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features interdisciplinary Canadian scientist Denis Rancourt, in an unfiltered discussion challenging the foundations of the Covid narrative, modern medicine, and the power structures shaping global events.



Rancourt contends that Covid-era excess mortality data does not support the existence of a viral pandemic, but instead points to institutional responses—lockdowns, hospital protocols, and mass vaccination campaigns—as the primary drivers of death. Drawing on his research into global mortality patterns, he outlines why these contradict conventional models of infectious disease transmission.



The conversation moves into rising maternal and infant deaths, the expansion of medical dependency, and the role of ideology—from climate change to gender politics—in shaping compliance. Rancourt situates these developments within a geopolitical framework, describing a Western empire in decline, increasingly reliant on coercion, while rival powers seek to build alternative systems. Date of the interview: March 12, 2026

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