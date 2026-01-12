Denis’s Substack

Steven Newcomb
Jan 12

Greetings Denis. A very comprehensive essay. Thank you. But I'm surprised to see no specific mention of domination. You do mention "a dominance hierarchical structure," which certainly implies domination but stops short of naming it. German sociologist Max Weber, as you undoubtedly know, said that, when thought about "sociologically," the modern state can be defined "only in terms of the specific means peculiar to it, as to [as is true of] every political association, the use of physical force. In other words, the state use processes of domination against everyone and everything within "its" territory. "[F]orce is a means specific to the state. "The state is considered the sole source of the 'right' to use violence." He adds: "[A] state is a human community that (successfully) claims the monopoly of the legitimate use of physical force within a given territory. . . ." He then writes: "Like the political institutions historically preceding it, the state is a relation of men dominating men, a [dominating] relation supported by supported by means of legitimate (i.e. considered to be legitimate) violence. "If the state is to exist," he adds, "the dominated must obey the authority claimed by the powers that be." Domination is omnipresent throughout what is termed "the state." And I advocate that we write the phrase "the state," we would be more accurate if we wrote "the state [of domination]." Thanks again for an excellent article; I wanted to share this perspective.

Millard J Melnyk
Jan 12

Denis, thank you for taking a giant stab at this topic. After thousands of years of elitist rule, the black hole where serious analytical work about the nature, structure, processes, and tolerances of the state should have been emits a deafening, thought-terminating silence. The lion's share of the work done on the state, so far, has been completely uncritical. The analysis done has been done for the purpose of securing its existence and improving its operation. Critical work has been almost exclusively theoretical, yielding no empirically based conceptual structures by which to critically analyze it, let alone results from having used any such analytical structure to give empirical findings. Thanks for making a start.

I was surprised to see that you conclude that they can be operated indefinitely. That's not good news, but I look forward to seeing what you think the variables are.

It's going to take me some time to go through your article carefully enough to grasp what you've done here. Ttys.

