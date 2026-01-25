Recently, an excellent post by Unbekoming contrasted the over 70,000 ICD diagnostic codes with a total of only 4 factors of harm. Unbekoming concluded:

There are four causes of disease: toxic exposure, nutritional deficiency, electromagnetic radiation, and chronic stress. […]

I reacted with a comment to Unbekoming’s essay. Here, I reproduce, tweak and expand my comment:

I like the main idea of the essay and I agree that the industry based on diagnoses hides a small number of fundamental causes, and that workers in that industry (MDs) are blinded by the practice and pursue false, lucrative and mostly harmful remedies.

However, I think the 4 causes that you [ Unbekoming ] describe miss some important dimensions, as follows.

Parasites are real and are a major biological stress depending on the ecology and species and environment. Humans are no exception. In a broad sense this can include unrestrained bacterial population structures in the major microbiomes (respiratory, gut, skin, urinary/reproductive). Here, chance and exposure do play a large role, not just the underlying health of the individual. Environmental seasonal variations and intra-seasonal fluctuations (especially in temperature and atmospheric pressure) are a major source of biological stress that is needed to explain the so-called (quite large) winter burden of excess mortality on the planet. [Our research group CORRELATION is doing research on this topic.] Going beyond individual experienced stress, a change in social isolation can itself be quite deadly. Going beyond individual experienced stress, a change in mobility (physical immobilization or movement impedance) literally and efficiently kills, as animal experiments have proven. Going beyond individual experienced stress, non-chronic stress that is ordinary chaotic aggression and stress associated with maintaining the societal dominance hierarchy makes you sick and kills. There is necessarily a health gradient in the social hierarchy, beyond the 4 causes that you [ Unbekoming ] described. The gradient will be accompanied by a nutritional gradient also. An institutional manifestation of the social dominance hierarchical system of aggressions is the medical-industrial complex itself. As such, institutional medicine is directly a leading cause of unnecessary harm and death. (E.g., see my 2015 paper: Rancourt, D. G. (2015). Cancer arises from stress-induced breakdown of tissue homeostasis. Zenodo. https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17196793.) Unavoidable body-intrinsic aging, which accumulates unrepaired sub-cellular defects until tissues degrade and organ systems start to fail. This is related to the so-called Gompertz law of mortality. [Our research group CORRELATION is doing research on this topic.] Accidents (including overdoses), injuries from fights, attacks form animals and plants, self-harm including suicide... earthquakes, volcanoes, landslides, floods, structural failures... which need not be related to your 4 causes. War and genocide between social groups. This can include forced starvation. Climatic changes... inducing droughts, cold temperature, reduced agricultural yields, etc. These are well documented in history. The drivers can be volcanic activity, solar irradiance variations, ecological transformations, planetary dynamics… State/empire failure or melt down, which follows its own dynamics... as I explored in my recent “Conceptual Model of State Collapse”, which is associated with bursts of elite over-exploitation, often causing price inflation... Basically, on the population scale, our wellbeing will be determined by geopolitics. Here is a recent case-study example:

Sorry [to Unbekoming], I felt I needed to advance a broader picture.

Also, in my opinion, having critically reviewed the scientific literature, direct bodily EMF impact is relatively minimal, except as part of an imposed work or living environment, which is under social dominance hierarchy. (The EMF controversies would be another post!)

Cheers.

(If you can and feel it, upgrading to paid subscriber significantly helps our research at CORRELATION.)