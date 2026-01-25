Denis’s Substack

Denis’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4d

Long story short -

1) everything mainstream medical tells about diseases is a lie: from immunology to cancer: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/cancer-your-bodys-desperate-attempt

2) if we can take all these points into consideration, from Unbekoming and this piece here, we’ll be healthy

Love it! Nature is simply and this is aligned with nature

Reply
Share
4 replies
Unbekoming's avatar
Unbekoming
4d

Denis,

Thank you for engaging with the essay so seriously—and for expanding on it here.

Your distinction between what causes disease and what causes death is useful. Several items on your list (accidents, war, genocide, state collapse, climatic catastrophe, aging) sit outside what I was trying to address. The essay focuses specifically on disease—the body's internal response to terrain disruption—rather than everything that kills.

On stress, you've surfaced dimensions I underweighted. The essay leans heavily on Maté's emotional repression work, but Selye's original definition—"the nonspecific response of the body to any demand"—is broad enough to include environmental fluctuation (seasonal, temperature, pressure), social isolation, immobility, and dominance hierarchy stress. These are real and distinct. The institutional medical system itself as a source of harm fits here too. Worth developing further.

On parasites: the terrain position is that compromised terrain precedes infestation—parasites arrive because the internal environment supports them, then become an additional stressor. Your framing of them as biological stress fits within that. The pattern is consistent: disease recedes when living conditions improve, regardless of whether parasites are targeted.

Appreciate you pushing on this. The broader picture matters.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Denis Rancourt
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Denis Rancourt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture